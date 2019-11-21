Worli BDD Chawls: BMC seeks school in one structure only

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has demanded a school in only one structure in the Bombay Development Directorate (BDD) Chawls in Worli.

Confirming the development, a civic education department’s senior official stated that currently they have total 66 rooms of about 170 square feet each which are reserved for school.

However, these rooms are located in different chawls of the BDD and are shut for the past several years. “If we get all rooms in one structure, then it will be easy to start the school once again,” he said.

Recently, the BMC also sent a letter to the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) giving details about the rooms meant for the school to avoid any illegality.

“The move has been taken after four rooms of the BMC ownership were fraudulently taken over by the Public Work Department officials on their ownership.

The concerned PWD officer was suspended. As this incident came to our notice, we raised it to the authority for action,” said Kiran Mane, member of Akhil BDD chawls tenants association.

In Worli, there are total 121 BDD chawls. Currently, MHADA is undertaking biometric survey of tenants and has successfully completed phase one comprising of 14 chawls.

The authority has completed biometrics of 1,120 tenements. Moreover 1,090 tenants also submitted their documents supporting the project.

Meanwhile, the MHADA is also constructing a sample flat to convince the residents to give their approval for the project work. The Tata-led consortium will be undertaking the project and total 87 rehab buildings will be built to allocate houses to 9,680 tenants costing Rs11,700 crore.