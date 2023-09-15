 World Spice Congress 2023: Over 900 Delegates Come Under One Roof To Discuss Challenges In Global Trade
Navi Mumbai: The 14th edition of the World Spice Congress (WSC) started on Friday 15 at the CIDCO Exhibition Centre in Vashi. The three-day event is being organized by the Spices Board India, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, in association with various trade bodies and export forums.

More than 800 delegates from India and over 150 delegates from abroad are attending the WSC where they will discuss challenges and potential within the global spice trade.

In addition, different spice brands from India and abroad have set up around 156 stalls where visitors can buy spices in small as well as large quantities.

Piyush Goyal to present Spices Excellence Awards

The special attraction will be on September 15 when Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry will present the Spices Excellence Awards of 14 editions of the World Spice Congress.

As per the organiser, the 14th edition of WSC is a gathering of policymakers, regulatory authorities, spice trade associations, government officials, and technical experts from various countries, all converging to deliberate on the challenges and potential within the global spice trade.

“With a dedicated focus on fostering not only trade but also regulatory policies, the three-day event will host special business sessions aimed at bolstering global spice trade,” said the organiser. The mega event will continue till September 17, 2023.

World Spice Day

VISION 2030: SPICES

"The theme for WSC 2023 is "VISION 2030: SPICES '' which encapsulates key pillars of Sustainability, Productivity, Innovation, Collaboration, Excellence, and Safety,' said the organiser.

Various sessions over the next two days will address crops and market forecasts and trends; food safety and quality standards and certifications; trends and opportunities for spices in pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, innovative and preventive health care products; spice-based seasonings and functional food products; ready-touse/cook/ drink products; trends and opportunities for spice oils and oleoresins, consumer preferences and emerging trends; reliability and integrity in supply chain management, international requirements on packaging, trends and opportunities in global spice markets.

