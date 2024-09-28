World Heart Day: Data Shows Rise In Heart Problems Among Men

Rising heart problem in men | Pexels

More than 85% of patients who underwent primary angioplasty in the last three years were men, revealed the primary angioplasty in myocardial infarction (PAMI) data collected by Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central. Primary angioplasty is a surgical procedure to treat acute myocardial infarction or a heart attack by reopening a coronary blocked artery.

On the occasion of World Heart Day themed ‘Use Heart for Action', Wockhardt Hospitals shared a detailed analysis of PAMI performed in the last three years. As per the statistics, most patients were from the age group of 44-55 years. Reflecting a positive trend, the data showed no women patients in the age group of 25-35 years.

As per the data, the number of patients undergoing primary angioplasty have steadily risen; with 27 patients in 2021, 37 in 2022 and 57 in 2023. Of the total 121 patients, 74 belonged to the age group of 44-55 years, 34 were in the 35-45 years age group. The remaining 13 patients fell in the 25-35 years age bracket. While 86.02% of the patients are men, 13.98% of them are women.

According to a 2021 Global Burden of Disease Study report, men in India are more likely than women to suffer heart disease, with a male-female ratio of almost 70:30. This gap is greatest in younger age groups wherein men are at a higher risk due to factors such as smoking, high blood pressure and poor lifestyle.

Dr Parin Sangoi, cardiologist at Wockhardt Hospitals, said, “Women, particularly before menopause, are often protected against heart attacks as compared to men. This is primarily due to the cardioprotective effects of estrogen, which helps regulate cholesterol and maintains flexibility in blood vessels.” However, this hormonal advantage diminishes after menopause, equalising the risk for both genders, added the doctor.

Dr Sangoi further said, “Moreover, heart attack symptoms in women often differ from the classic presentation, with many experiencing less intense chest pain and more subtle signs like fatigue, nausea or discomfort in the neck or jaw. This can delay diagnosis, leading to worse outcomes.”

An analysis of the PAMI data showed that prompt treatment is crucial in improving survival rates, highlighting the need for increased awareness. Stressing on regular heart screenings, particularly for women aged over 50, Dr Sangoi said they should remain vigilant about recognising atypical symptoms.

Worrying stats

27: Primary angioplasty patients in 2021

37 in 2022

57 in 2023

74 Highest no of patients from 44-55 age group