World Environment Day 2024: Buy Less, Use Public Transport, Church Reiterates Pope Francis's Message...

Mumbai: On World Environment Day, which was observed on June 5, the Archdiocese of Bombay reiterated a message from Pope Francis, the head of the 1.4 billion-strong Roman Catholic Church, asking members to undertake a pledge to buy less, generate less waste and use public transport more often.

The five-point pledge, which is related to the 'Laudato Si’ document released by the church's Vatican City headquarters in 2015, asks church members to live simply, pray for creation, and protect the common home - planet Earth.

The paper details the Christian response to the global ecological crises. The document lists a seven-point goal, including ecological education, ecological spirituality, and community empowerment.

As part of this programme, the Archdiocese of Bombay, which has around five lakh members, has a project to create ‘eco-ambassadors’ to ‘green the church'. In the last five years, nearly 170 citizens have completed a certificate course offered by the Archdiocesan Office for Environment.

Auxiliary Bishop Allwyn D'silva, chairperson of Office of Human Development - Climate Change Desk, said that the Archdiocese of Bombay has been adopted as a 'green diocese'. "It has an office for the environment which is one of the few in India," said D'silva.

D'silva said that during Lent, a 40-day period of fasting, austerity and prayer before Good Friday, the day commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus, church members usually sacrifice a favourite food and alcohol. "But two to three years ago we said we will have a 'carbon fast' where church members will do something everyday for protecting the environment. This could mean something like walking more and using less motor transport. We encourage people to adopt more such measures, but we cannot force them," said D'silva.