World Drugs Day: MBVV Cops Organise Cycle Rally To Raise Awareness

The Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBMVV) police commissionerate took the initiative to organise a cycle rally in the twin-city on the occasion of the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, also known as World Drugs Day, which took place on Monday, June 26. The rally aimed to raise awareness about the drug menace and educate young individuals who unknowingly become victims of drugs. DCP (Zone I) Jayant Bajbale and Senior Police Inspector Jitendra Vankoti were among the officials and personnel who participated in the cycle rally. Starting from the Poonam Sagar area of Mira Road at 8 am, the rally traversed through various locations including the station road, Shivar garden, Golden Nest, Vimal Dairy lane, and concluded at the Mira Road railway station.

In their efforts to combat the drug trade, the police have conducted numerous raids and apprehended drug peddlers found in possession of significant quantities of drugs such as Mephedrone (MD), cocaine, ganja (cannabis), and charas. Additionally, the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) has taken action against individuals involved in offenses related to gutkha vending, usage of tobacco-laced products in hookah parlors, and gambling activities. All accused individuals have been booked under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, at local police stations within the twin-city.

Previously considered a safe haven for drug cartels, the Mira Bhayandar belt has witnessed a significant shift since the elevation of rural policing to commissionerate status in October 2020. Law enforcement officials have diligently focused on eradicating the drug menace from the region, leading many drug lords to either go underground or relocate to other areas. The police have also urged citizens to join them in the fight against drug abuse by reporting any anti-social activities taking place in their surroundings.