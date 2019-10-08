Workshop on mental health from October 11

Mumbai: To mark the World Mental Health day, the Indian Psychiatric Society is organising a three-day workshop named ‘Manotsav’ based on mental health that is going to be held in Navi Mumbai.

Doctors and psychiatrists across the state will be a part of the workshop and it will have different sessions on the current scenarios in mental illness.

The theme for the workshop is ‘Transforming Lives Through Mental Health’ and it would start from October 11.

Dr Deepak Rathod, psychiatrist and chairperson of the workshop said that it will benefit everyone as still people feel shy to discuss mental illness and due to the taboo, they do not undergo counselling.

“The main reason for organising this workshop is to spread more awareness about the mental illness and taboo associated with it. Manotsav is just a start so that people should come forward and talk about the mental illness they are witnessing,” he said.

Niharika Mehta, psychologist, Hiranandani Hospital Vashi, a Fortis network, said that the purpose of these workshops is to increase the awareness and importance of mental well-being.

These workshops not only talk about the presence of mental health issues, but also highlight the consequences if such issues are not addressed.

“Decades, or even centuries ago, when the medical field was not so developed, even fever was considered dangerous and fatal.

But as awareness about it’s common occurrence and treatment increased, the fear and stigma associated with it gradually decreased. Similarly, being aware of mental health issues is the first step towards considering treatment if people find themselves struggling. However, it has to start somewhere and this is our effort to start the beginning of a change,” said Dr Mehta.

Till now 250 people have registered for the workshop and there is no age bar such as kids to senior citizens can attend this workshop. “Everyone is undergoing some or other kind of stress or mental illness which they are afraid of talking with anyone.

In this workshop we will teach everyone how to identify if some is suffering from mental illness or how to counsel someone and many other activities will be undertaken,” said Dr Sagar Mundada, psychiatrist.