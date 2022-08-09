Workshop on breastfeeding held in Panvel | via unsplash

On the occasion of World Breastfeeding Week, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) organised a workshop on 'Breastfeeding and Infant Feeding' at Adya Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke Auditorium in Panvel for nurses and Asha workers. Dr Pandurang Sudame, State Adviser of UNICEF, guided nurses and Asha workers at the workshop.

The Additional Commissioner Tripti Sandbhor inaugurated the workshop in the presence of Dr. Sudame, Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Anand Gosavi, RCH Officer Dr. Rehana Mujawar, Medical Officer, and Asha workers.

On the occasion, Dr. Sudame stressed that breastfeeding should be the first choice as it is like nectar for the baby. “It contains all the nutrients required for the growth of the baby. The milk is sterile and increases the immunity of the baby,” said Dr Sudame.

He informed nurses and Asha workers about the benefits of breastfeeding for the mother. “Breastfeeding helps a mother to lose the extra weight that she gains during pregnancy. It also decreases the risk of breast, uterus, ovary cancer also gets reduced due to breastfeeding,” said he.