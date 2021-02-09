Workshop for police officials in Thane

The Thane police department has organised a workshop for the police officials to guide them about securing their health amid pandemic.

The workshop exclusively organised for the police who are the essential part of COVID frontliners was attended by the police officials, at Thane's Civil hospital, on Monday.

The doctors and health experts from the hospital, guided the officials over the safety and major precautions they need to follow to curb the spread or coming in contact of Covid-19 virus while performing their duty on field.

The workshop was concluded by distributing safety kit like sanitisers among the police officials who attended the workshop.