Worker dies in accident at a textile factory

A 36-year-old worker died in an accident at a textile factory in Dombivli MIDC in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.
The incident took place at a textile processing unit on Monday, when Omkar Gupta, who was pushing a trolley laden with garments, fell from the third floor of the plant, an official from Manpada police said.
The injured worker was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died during treatment, he said.
A case of accidental death will be registered in this regard and further probe will be carried out, senior inspector D K Choure of MIDC police station said.
