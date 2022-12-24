Work with full strength to bring Thane into top ten in Swachh Survekshan 2023: TMC chief Abhijit Bangar 

Thane Municipal Corporation chief Abhijit Bangar during the review meeting | FPJ

Thane: Everyone should make an effort to keep their city clean on a regular basis; cleanliness in the city is not simply restricted to the clean survey competition.

TMC chief Abhijit Bangar on Friday directed that everyone should work with full strength to bring Thane city into the 'top ten' in Swachh Survekshan 2023.

According to the TMC chief, Swachh Survekshan is the responsibility of every officer and worker within the Thane civic body, not just that particular department.

Read Also Thane Municipal Corporation chief holds urgent meeting with health department to review Covid-19...

On state of public toilets

TMC chief after reviewing the clean survey 2023 and toilet management said, "It is necessary to change the dilapidated state of the public toilets in the city. The assistant commissioners, executive engineers should inspect the toilets in their respective divisions and classify the toilets as dangerous, requiring minor repairs, or requiring major repairs. The availability of water in the toilet through the roof tank is very essential for the cleanliness of the toilet as well as for the comfort of the citizens. However, those toilets that do not have water tanks should be identified, water tanks should be installed on them, and water should be made available through taps. For the toilets where it is not possible to install a tank due to lack of building capacity, water tanks should be installed by raising iron angles from the ground, if water connection is not possible, then bore wells should be provided."

Bangar added, "Ramps should be provided in all toilets in such a way that the disabled can easily access them. Directional signs are very important for public toilets and should be made available along with notice boards on the walls. In order to create the identity of clean toilets. Container toilets should be made available in slum sections where it is not possible to construct toilets due to lack of space, also at Teen Hath Naka areas, commercial areas, crowded places and places where buses stand."

Emphasis on keeping the area clean

Bangar said, "It is also important to keep the city clean while cleaning the toilets. It should be planned and implemented at the microlevel so that garbage is not seen in public places in the city. A large number of hawkers are causing a nuisance in the area around the railway station, and it should be ensured that the entire area is hawker free. Along with the cleanliness of the area, the back lanes of commercial establishments and buildings must also be clean. There should be two dustbins for wet waste and dry waste at a distance of 50 meters from the road. Apart from the cleanliness of the area, care should also be taken to ensure that there is no running water on the road."

Read Also Thane: TMC organises workshop for civic school students on plastics ban

Roads in commercial areas should be cleaned twice a day

Cleaning of commercial areas and street cleaning of the vegetable market area should be done twice. According to the TMC chief, the mentality of people will change if the cleaning is done regularly at night and the garbage is not visible in the morning.

Do regular drain cleaning

All the drains in the city are connected to each other, and since every drain has a culvert, a protective net should be installed at that place. As a result, if the garbage stuck on the mesh is removed, it will not be found in the drain. Care should also be taken to ensure that garbage does not float on the water in the drains and the city pond.

Look at Bulk Waste Generator

Establishments that generate more than 100 kg of waste per day, such as wedding offices, educational institutes, hotels, and hostels, are termed as bulk waste generators. Such establishments are expected to dispose of the waste generated in their premises. Bulk waste generators are not expected to be transported by the civic body and they should be instructed to dispose of the same informed Bangar.