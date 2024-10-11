Work-From-Home Job Scam: Vasai Court Sentences Two To 2.5 Years' Imprisonment For Extortion And Cyber Fraud

Representative Image | File

The Vasai court of the judicial magistrate (first class) on Tuesday sentenced two persons to 30 months of simple imprisonment (SI) after they were convicted for their involvement in offences including extortion and cyber fraud. The convicts who have been identified as-Amol Lalu Pawar (23) and Raju Subhash Ghosalkar (44) had duped a 20-year-old medical student of Rs.12,000 by luring her with an online work-from-home job offer in February-2020.

An offence under the relevant sections of the IPC and Information Technology Act was registered at the Nallasopara police station against the unidentified fraudsters who had impersonated to commit the crime. A few months later they were arrested following which their real identity was revealed.

The duo turned out to be serial crooks who had not only duped several others by various online frauds but were also involved in crimes like extortion and cheating. Finding them guilty of the crimes, the court presided over by judge-U.S.Jadhav awarded two and half years of SI for six different sections and slapped a penalty amounting Rs.1,000 for each conviction. All the six sentences will run concurrently.

Advocate Tanuja Chandne was the public prosecutor who represented the state in the criminal trial.

Defaulting in paying the fines would result in additional ten days imprisonment in each of the convictions. The court also ordered a freeze amount of informant and prosecution witnesses be returned to the informant and respective witnesses those who are entitled as per charge-sheet. Rest of the freeze amount has to be credited into the government kitty.Set off will be given to both the accused under section 428 of the CrPC.