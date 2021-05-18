'Words used does not fit into Maharashtra's political culture': Irked over language used by NCP's Nawab Malik, BJP writes to Sharad Pawar

Such a language does not fit into the state’s political culture, Lad said adding, both you and Fadnavis have always provided guidance to party workers over the usage of language in public life. “The words used by Malik do not fit into the state culture, if it continues then we will have no option but to use the same language”, he warned.

It may be recalled that Fadnavis, while criticising the state over its handling of the COVID-19 crisis, had said that if the central government’s assistance is sought on each and every problem to handle the pandemic then what is left for the state except killing houseflies.