Won’t tolerate campaign to defame Modi: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Mumbai: For a change, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday came in full support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that it is not proper to defame him over the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The MP said the campaign to discredit Modi will not be tolerated. He made a statement against the backdrop of strong criticism in international media on the handling of Covid-19 crisis by the Modi-led government.

Raut further alleged that the present campaign was an international conspiracy to weaken the Indian economy. He said all citizens should counter such conspiracy.

“We have full faith in PM Narendra Modi. Insult to the nation is not a political issue. If it is being done then everyone should stand with Modi keeping aside political differences. We will stand by the strategy worked out by Modi to combat the pandemic. India’s projection in international media and social media is detrimental for internal matters and also for society,’’ said Raut.

He reiterated that he and his party will remain with Modi and support govt policies.

Raut said political parties were saying that the corona and elections are linked with each other but no one was looking at Delhi. He was responding to the Madras High Court's observation that the Election Commission of India (ECI) was responsible for the second wave in the country and that its officials should probably be tried for murder charges for allowing political parties to hold massive rallies without following Covid-19 norms.

“The Madras High Court has said that a case of homicide should be registered against the Election Commission officials. But it is learned that a retired Chief Election Commissioner has given a return gift politically by sending him as the Governor,’’ he viewed.