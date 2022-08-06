'Won't tolerate attack on Hindus: BJP MLA Nitesh Rane

Mumbai BJP MLA Nitesh Rane | Photo: File

Mumbai BJP MLA Nitesh Rane said today that if attacks on Hindus in the name of religion continued, they would be countered with the same aggression.

Addressing the media at BJP headquarters in Mumbai, Rane referred to a recent incident in Karjat, Ahmadnagar district, where a youngster namely Pratik Pawar, was brutally attacked by a mob of 10-12 men for posting on social media in support of former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

Rane also requested the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to conduct a probe into the matter. He also warned that if attacks on Hindus continue, they will have to rise and counter.

After Nupur Sharma's controversial statement, several attacks on the people of the Hindu community have taken place, including in Udaipur, Amravati, and now in Karjat in Maharashtra.

Rane warned that attacks on Hindus will not be tolerated anymore. Everyone has the right to protest democratically but no one should target the Hindus.

Rane said that BJP never supported the statement made by Nupur Sharma. She has been removed from the party. Now that topic is over, still Hindus are being attacked.

"In past, there were many incidents when an image of Hindu gods and goddesses attempted to malign at that time, we democratically opposed those incidents," he said.

He also reminded that there is no MVA government existing in Maharashtra anymore, so no one should dare to attack Hindus.