Won't open any place of worship: Maharashtra Government tells High Court

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday told the Bombay High Court that it has no intentions to open up places of worship for the public at large, irrespective of the religion. The HC has accordingly ordered the state to spell its stand on an affidavit and to clarify what sort of guidelines it proposes to issue to ensure social distancing is followed in the temples.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Revati Mohite-Dere was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by NGO - Association for Aiding Justice. The plea sought directives to the Maharashtra government to open up the places of worship of all the religions and allow devotees to enter the holy shrines.

The plea also sought guidelines to be issued by the state while permitting worshipping places to open for the public.

Opposing the plea, Advocate General (AG) Ashutosh Kumbhakoni told the bench that the state would not open any place of worship. "We have no intentions of opening up places of worship for the public, irrespective of the religion," AG told the judges.