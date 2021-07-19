Won't celebrate my b'day against backdrop of COVID: Dy CM Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday announced that he has decided to not celebrate his birthday against the backdrop of COVID-19 crisis.

He asked his party workers and well wishers from restraining to organise any public event and gather in huge crowds as the impending third wave of COVID-19 hangs above us.

He asked everyone to wish him through calls or on social media. The Dy CM appealed everyone to collectively follow COVID-19 protocols and contribute in the fight against the virus.

He said, "Instead of organising events on my birthday, I urge my well wishers to donate the funds in Chief Minister's Assistance Fund for fight against COVID.

He further said, public utility programs such as blood donation camps should be organized in compliance with COVID guidelines.

Ajit Pawar on Friday said that despite some statements made by state Congress chief Nana Patole, the latter's colleagues Balasaheb Thorat and Ashok Chavan have clarified that the alliance government in the state was strong and working unitedly.

Queried on whether Mr Patole's recent remarks pointed to lack of unity in the ruling coalition, Mr Pawar said such statements are made in closed-door meetings to boost the morale of party workers.