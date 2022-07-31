e-Paper Get App

'Won't be cowed down': Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut after ED detains him

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, July 31, 2022, 06:00 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Security personnel stand guard at the residence of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut during a raid by by ED officials, in Mumbai, Sunday, July 31, 2022. | (PTI Photo) (PTI07_31_2022_000073B)

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday claimed that he was not involved in any scam and that the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) action against him was based on false evidence.

"False charges and documents are being framed against people. All of this is being done to weaken Shiv Sena and Maharashtra. Sanjay Raut won't be cowed down. I will not leave the party," Raut was quoted as saying by ANI.

Raut had skipped two summonses issued to him by the ED for questioning in the money laundering case linked to the alleged irregularities in the re-development of a Mumbai 'chawl' and related transactions involving his wife and 'associates'. He had appeared before the central agency on July 1 to record his statement.

"False action, false evidence. I will die, but will not surrender. I will never leave Shiv Sena. I swear by Balasaheb Thackeray that I am not involved in any scam. He taught us to fight and I will continue to fight for Shiv Sena," Raut had tweeted earlier.

