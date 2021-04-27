Won't be able to vaccinate all if we don't get enough supply: Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar ahead of third phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive

As the battle against the COVID-19 continues, Maharashtra government is all set to innoculate all beneficiaries above the age of 18 years from May 1 onwards. Although the state has sent separate letters to Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech International for getting sufficient quantities of vaccinations, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar has a question - will Mumbai get adequate vaccine supply?

While addressing reporters, the Mayor said, from May 1, we've to give vaccine to all above 18 yrs of age but we'll have to see the vaccine supply as earlier vaccination will continue and second dose is to be prioritised. So including these Mumbai needs an adequate supply of vaccination.

Over the last few weeks, visuals from Mumbai have shown many centres putting up posters indicating that there was no vaccine available, even as others caution that they will continue administering vaccines till their stocks last. As on April 26, there were long queues of beneficiaries outside government and civic-run vaccination centres on Monday morning, with people having to wait at least three to four hours for their turn and having to return disappointed after that long wait.

According to the vaccine list of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, 31 of the 98 active Covid vaccine centres were currently administering both Covaxin and Covishield.To this end, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has now taken to uploading a daily availability list on social media platforms.