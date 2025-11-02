ICC Women's World Cup Finals: 200 Police Personnel Deployed, Traffic Curbs In Navi Mumbai Near DY Patil Stadium For India vs South Africa Match

Women’s World Cup 2025 Final in Navi Mumbai |

Navi Mumbai: As the excitment for much-awaited India vs South Africa Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 final begins, the Navi Mumbai Traffic Police have announced special traffic arrangements to ensure smooth movement and safety for spectators. The IND W vs SA W will be played at Navi Mumbai's DY Patel Stadium.

#WATCH | Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra: On Traffic arrangements ahead of India VS South Africa Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 final, Navi Mumbai Traffic DCP, Tirupati Kakade says, "... The World Cup final match is being played at Patel Stadium. The traffic police department has… pic.twitter.com/gi7sI23gMJ — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2025

200 police personnel deployed

While speaking to the news agency ANI, Traffic DCP Tirupati Kakade informed that a large security and management team has been deployed for the event, comprising 1 DCP, 1 ACP, 16 Assistant Police Inspectors/Police Sub-Inspectors, 144 constables, and 60 wardens. In addition to this, he informed that emergency services have also been put in place to handle any vehicle breakdowns or obstructions.

Strict Traffic Rules In Place

In order to prevent congestion, four towing vehicles for four-wheelers and two for two-wheelers have been deployed. The police have enforced a strict no-parking policy on roads near the stadium. “Limited parking facilities are available; therefore, we urge people to use public transport to avoid pressure on parking spaces and roadside parking,” Kakade told ANI.

Vehicles will not be allowed on the service road in front of the stadium to ensure easy access for spectators, adding that "action will be taken against those parking on the road, with offenders' vehicles being towed away."

ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final

Rain delayed the toss to 4.32 pm. According to Rushikesh Agre's Mumbai Rains channel on X, the washout of today's Women's World Cup Final is unlikely to happen. Adding that the weather will be mostly cloudy throughout the day, passing shower likely, more chance during evening hours.

The Women’s World Cup final in Navi Mumbai promises to crown a new champion as India and South Africa prepare for a historic showdown. India secured their place in the final in dramatic style, with Jemimah Rodrigues playing a breathtaking innings of 127 off 134 balls to guide her team to a world-record chase, overcoming the mighty Australia.

The Women in Blue will be competing for the third time, having played in the tournament’s summit clash in 2005 and 2017. The Indian side failed to get their hands on the coveted silverware, losing to Australia in 2005 and to hosts England in 2017.

On the other side, South Africa showed dominant form in their semi-final, led by captain Laura Wolvaardt’s magnificent 169 off 143 balls to overpower England.

Women’s World Cup 2025 Final Squad Members

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud. Reserves: Tejal Hasabnis, Prema Rawat, Priya Mishra, Minnu Mani, Sayali Satghare

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Ayabonga Khaka, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Marizanne Kapp, Tazmin Brits, Sinalo Jafta, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Annerie Dercksen, Anneke Bosch, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Karabo Meso, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase. Reserves: Miane Smit



