Women's Day 2022: How to cram yoga into your railway commute

On international women’s day, fitness enthusiasts held yoga sessions for female commuters in the local train, an event they have been conducting for the last four years.

These women have been teaching commuters how to utilize their travel time for fitness by practising simple yoga, breathing and meditation even inside a crowded local train.

Most of Mumbai’s female commuters are experts when it comes to agilely boarding a train and bagging a seat but the athleticism ends with this effort. Then it is time to steal a nap or lock eyes for an extended period with their smartphones.

Exercise is not even the remotest idea on their minds, spurring fitness enthusiasts into seizing this day to send out a message. Ruchita Shah, yoga instructor and founder of Heal-Station, a yoga centre, said, “I conducted a yoga session for my team in the train once and realised that it actually works. People are just sitting mostly glued to their phones; instead, if they do some easy yoga exercises, it actually goes a long way

towards the betterment of their health. On average we spend at least two hours in the train while traveling and we can make the most of this precious time which gets wasted.”

“So, I contacted the railway department and requested them to grant me permission for conducting this healthy activity for the commuters but I was turned away saying that it might be dangerous for some commuters.

But after a little bit of convincing, I was allowed to start this initiative. Today, we conducted this session on the 10.22am ladies special from Borivli to Mumbai Central, as an awareness campaign on the importance of yoga for women,” added Shah.

One of the commuters who participated in the yoga session in the train, Priyanka Patil said, “My friends and I were travelling in the train when we saw a bunch of yoga volunteers teaching simple and helpful yoga exercises to the commuters. At first, we were a bit hesitant but later saw almost the entire crowd joining the volunteers, so we also started doing the exercises. It was really helpful and a fun activity during a regular commute.” “Today’s session also made me realise how important daily exercise is for everyone, especially women who juggle work and home responsibilities but forget to take care of their own health,” added Patil.

The volunteers also conducted a yoga session on Tuesday with the women staff of the Western Railway Mazdoor Sangh at their office in Vasai. Much to the delight of commuters, Hindi television serial actor Suchitra Trivedi was one of the volunteers and they were thrilled to follow her instructions.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 09:26 AM IST