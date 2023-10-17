Women Over 30 Years Of Age Are More Prone To High BP & Diabetes Than Men: Public Health Department

Women Over 30 Years Of Age Are More Prone To High BP Than Men: Public Health Department | Pexels

There is a higher prevalence of hypertension in women over 30 years of age as compared to men, reveals a screening conducted by the public health department of Maharashtra. However, there are several factors such as being overweight, domestic violence, physical inactivity, tobacco consumption, alcohol intake and others.

Worryingly, it is not just hypertension but the incidence of diabetes in women is also high. Health experts said they had carried out a health screening for women, as their health matters most as the health of the rest of the family depends on it. Despite this, socio-economic obstacles disproportionately affect women, limiting their access to proper nutrition, healthcare, and opportunities for physical activity compared to men, said an official.

Major factors for hypertension in women

According to another official from the state health department, the age at menarche (the first occurrence of menstruation), a history of hysterectomy, age at first childbirth, domestic violence and severe emotional violence are the major factors for hypertension in women. The number is not much higher, but may increase as we see the prevalence of both diseases in the above-40 age group. It might be possible that the people who have been screened till now are on the younger side. Screening is still on. We might get a clear picture once we complete the campaign, she said. Dr Manish Itolikar, consultant physician, Fortis Hospital, Mulund, said that it is a common misconception that high blood pressure mainly affects males.

Females are more likely to be hypertensive than age-matched males after 50. The gender-specific genetic traits associated with the risk of hypertension in women are markedly more than in men. Pregnancy-related complications, such as pre-eclampsia in women in their 20s and 30s, are known to increase their risk of high blood pressure later in life. Birth control pills and menopause can increase the risk of developing hypertension and heart disease. Lack of access to healthcare facilities and neglect of self-health due to family responsibilities is also common in the Indian setting, he pointed out.

Awareness about these diseases among women remains low

Moreover, despite awareness about these diseases, particularly in women, still remains low. Women mostly receive a diagnosis for hypertension and diabetes during hospital visits for hypertension and non-diabetic concerns like blurred vision, fatigue, or weight loss, which are linked to uncontrolled diabetes. Nearly 90 per cent of the women who come to us experience severe side-effects due to delayed diabetes diagnosis. Juggling domestic responsibilities, field work and a lack of awareness, they ignore these symptoms until its too late, said a health official.