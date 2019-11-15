Woman with cheek deformity treated at Wockhardt

Mumbai: A 35-year-old woman with cheek deformity was successfully treated by doctors using a fat grafting technique at Wockhardt hospital, Mumbai Central.

Dr Shraddha Deshpande, consultant, plastic surgeon, said the patient was suffering from a condition called lupus panniculitis, leaving a hollowed-out appearance. The fat grafting technique helped the woman overcome the deformity.

Dr Deshpande said the subcutaneous fat in her left cheek was absorbed, leaving a hollowed-out appearance. She underwent a procedure, fat grafting, which helped her tackle the deformity easily with minimal downtime.

“This technique involves harvesting fat from one's own body and using it to enhance or correct some other part of the body. The fat is harvested commonly from the lower abdomen and medial thighs as they are rich in adipose-derived stem cells.

It is then allowed to sediment and is centrifuged to allow separation of fluid and oil. This pure fat is injected by a specialised technique in the desired areas with the help of tiny cannulae,” she said.

Complications like bleeding at the surgical site, necrosis of the fat grafts or infection at the surgical site can occur, but they are usually self-limiting. But, virtually no scars and no stitches are involved in the technique, so recovery is speedy.

“Post-procedure swelling in the operated part is expected, but it usually subsides within a week. The patient can resume his regular work in a couple of days to a weeks' time,” said Dr Deshpande.