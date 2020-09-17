Woman who uploaded obscene videos of another woman over an affair with partner denied pre-arrest bail

A sessions court has rejected the anticipatory bail application of a 28-year-old woman who has been accused of posting another woman’s contact details along with obscene videos on different dating apps as both were apparently romantically involved with the same man.

An offence had been registered against her by the victim under relevant sections of the IPC as well as one section of the Information Technology Act. The woman had sought pre-arrest bail calling allegations against her baseless and un-corroborated. Her advocate told the court that the complaint is filed out of vengeance. He also told the court that the calls to the complainant had been made from Uttaranchal and that his client had no role in it. He called the complaint a counter to the rape complaint made by his client against her partner.

The Kurla police station where the complaint is registered opposed her plea and told the court that custodial interrogation is required on the dating apps the applicant downloaded. The police also said that electronic devices used in the crime need to be seized.

Additional Sessions Judge RN Pandhare in her order rejecting the bail plea said she has gone through the case diary and that there are serious allegations against the applicant that she had uploaded the contact numbers of not only the victim, but also the victim’s mother on different dating apps due to which they are receiving numerous obscene calls. The court further said that it is keeping in view that the offence is serious and that the investigating officer has to carry out custodial interrogation, while rejecting her plea.