Woman, who jumped off moving train in Vashi, was under depression: Police

Based on the CCTV footage of the deceased's parents home in Pune, polic found she left the home around 3.30 pm on Thursday when others were not at home. “A CCTV footage near Pune house showed she was coming out with the bag in which we found the baby’s body. Since the baby was not in her lap, we have come to a conclusion that she might have killed the baby inside her parents’ house by slitting its throat, put the body in the bag and then came to Mumbai. The body was wrapped with a plastic before putting in the bag,” said a GRP official. He added that when mother who went to market returned found the door was locked from outside.

A team of GRP officials is still in Pune, investigating the case. The official said, “Our team has learnt that the woman had first come to Swargate from her parents’ place in an auto. From there she either took a train or a bus to come to Mumbai. However, exactly where she alighted in Mumbai is still not clear.”

“Her husband and her parents have confirmed that she was suffering from depression and was undergoing treatment for the same for the past four years,” he further said.