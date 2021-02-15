Woman stabbed by paramour on V-Day succumbs to injuries

A 33-year-old woman who was brutally stabbed by her her paramour on Valentine's Day succumbed to her injuries a day later at KEM Hospital on Monday. Following the woman's death, the police added the section of murder to the FIR registered at Bhoiwada Police Station.

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon when the accused Rajesh Kale, 36, called the woman outside the KEM Hospital. The woman, a resident of Govandi, was working at COVID-19 facility at the hospital as a helper on contract basis.

Soon after the two met, an argument broke out between them and in a fit of rage Kale allegedly stabbed her multiple times in her stomach. The people present on the hospital campus and witness to the incident rushed her to the hospital while Kale, who received injuries in his leg was handed over to the police.

The woman who was admitted to the hospital in serious condition died on Monday morning while undergoing treatment, said police.

According to her husband's statement, the woman ditched Kale after she ended ties with him and refused to meet him.

According to his statement, they used to stay at Thakkar Bappa Colony in Kurla where his wife met Kale and they developed a love affair. However, as they moved to Govandi, she ended the relationship with Kale. However, he continued to harass her. She had also filed several complaints against him with police.

Kale was produced before the court on Monday which sent him to police custody.