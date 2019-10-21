Woman dies after falling into lift shaft in Navy Nagar building

Mumbai: A 51-year-old woman has died after falling into the lift shaft of a building at Navy Nagar, Colaba, on Monday. She has been identified as Arati Dashrat Pardeshi, a domestic help who worked at the officers' quarters in Navy Nagar. Pardeshi was taking her employer's dog out for a walk when the mishap occurred.

According to Cuffe Parade Police, the incident took place around 12.15pm at Vijaya Apartments, where Pardeshi worked. She was waiting for the lift on the third floor of the building, with her employer's dog. As soon as the lift arrived, the dog went in immediately but when she tried to get in, the lift began moving, causing her to fall into the shaft.

According to police, she was trapped between the lift and the wall and dragged. Immediately after the accident, emergency services were pressed into action, the doors were opened and Pardeshi was taken out of the lift shaft. She was immediately rushed to the naval hospital, INHS Ashwini, where she was declared brought dead. The dog, however, escaped unhurt, police said

Navy Nagar comes under the jurisdiction of the Cuffe Parade police station, where an accidental death report (ADR) has been registered and an investigation is under way.