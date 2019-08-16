Woman denies Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar misbehaved with her

Mumbai: Just recently, Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar was in news for wrong reasons, as he was seen twisting the hand of a woman relative of the two members of a family who died due to electrocution on August 6. The incident had occurred when Mahadeshwar had gone to pay the condolence.

After the Mayor got an extension of three months for his term, in a new twist, the woman has denied the incident saying, the Mayor did not touch her or do anything wrong to her, so there was no question of registering any case against him.

This incident came to light after the first video was viral on social media, as the Mayor was seen grabbing the lady's hand and threatening her. After retracting her statement, the woman also said, somebody may be trying to malign his reputation by circulating her video.

In the latest video which went viral on Friday, the woman was seen praising Mahadeshwar. “On August 5, two members of the family lost their lives due to electrocution. The next day when the Mayor came to pay his condolences, we made a human chain to stop him in his stride. He just pushed my hands to make way for himself. He did not grab my hand or twist. Somebody is simply trying to malign his reputation.

“Many politicians have been constantly urging me to file a complaint against the Mayor, but I am not interested. Moreover, I do not have any political connections,” said the woman.

But again, few members of the opposition parties questioned, why has she kept silent for so long? "See the timing, only after the Mayor got an extension for three months she has issued a clarification. Is this not political?" said a leader from the opposition.

Meanwhile, the Mayor said, the real culprits have been exposed.

“Since over three decades, I am working as a Shiv Sainik in the Bandra-Khar constituency. Balasaheb Thackeray ingrained in me the right social and political principles. I have never humiliated any woman in my entire career. Those who have made allegations against me stand exposed,” said Mahadeshwar.