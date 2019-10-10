Woman delivers baby in one-rupee clinic at Thane station

Thane: A 29-year-old woman, travelling to Mumbai in a train, gave birth to a baby boy in a clinic at Thane railway station on Thursday morning, an official said. The woman, Subhanti Patra, started having labour pains while she was heading from Karjat to Parel in Mumbai in a suburban train.

The railway officials immediately informed the doctor in-charge at the 'One-Rupee Clinic' located on platform no. 2 of the Thane station.

The woman was then rushed to the clinic where she delivered the child around 6.30 am, said Dr Rahul Ghule, CEO of the clinic, which is run by a private body.

"Both the mother and child are fine and they have been shifted to a private hospital," he said, adding that it was the 10th delivery in the clinic at Thane station.

The Central Railway sometime back introduced the concept of such clinics at its major stations where doctors provide consultation at a meager charge of Re 1.

"The clinic today proved its importance in an emergency medical situation. We thank the railway authorities for giving us the opportunity to run the emergency medical rooms by way of these one-rupee clinics," Ghule said.