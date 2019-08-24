Woman dead in Malad flat: Autopsy report inconclusive, cops puzzled

Mumbai: The preliminary postmortem report has been inconclusive about the cause of death of Rangoli Lal (32), an employee of television production house.

Lal was found dead on the bed inside her locked flat at Malad (W) on Thursday, and not a single injury was found on her body. Bangur Nagar Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the matter and are investigating the matter.

According to police, Lal, a native of Lucknow, had been living in Mumbai alone for seven years. She had moved to Evershine Nagar in Malad two years ago. Lal apparently did not attend work or answer any of her colleagues' phone calls on Thursday.

Her colleagues went over to her apartment to check on her, but the doorbell and knocks went unanswered. Eventually, Bangur Nagar Police were called, who broke the door open when they saw Lal lying motionless on the bed.

Lal was rushed to the Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital where she was declared brought dead. The body was sent for an autopsy and her family was informed. Not a single external injury was found on her body. Police said her place was not ransacked either.

Police said that the postmortem report has given the cause of death as 'pending chemical analysis.' The viscera has been sent to the state forensic science laboratory for tests.