Woman buying charging station franchise loses Rs 6.69 lakh

Mumbai: A 33-year-old homemaker lost Rs 6.69 lakh while trying to buy a franchise of electronic charging stations and kept paying different sums of rupees as processing charges. The accused had befriended the woman on social media, following which he lured her with the franchise offer. After realising that she was duped, the woman approached Vile Parle Police and lodged a complaint. A case was registered against unidentified persons under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act.

According to Vile Parle Police, the homemaker, a resident of suburban Mumbai, had received a friend request from a man on Facebook, wherein she befriended him in April this year. The duo began talking and she discussed her interest in opening a business as she was a stay-at-home wife. The unknown accused then shared a website with her during chatting – evchargingstationdealerchayan.in – wherein she was asked to fill out a form.

The woman filled out a couple of forms and then also paid the application fees as well as the processing fees. The woman also spoke to the customer care number given by the accused, and paid Rs 6,69,500 in a series of transactions, only to later realise that the demands of processing fees were never-ending.

When the woman stopped paying and asked for a refund of the amount paid, she was shunned and then accused stopped attending the calls. The woman and her husband then approached the Vile Parle Police and lodged a complaint. Subsequently, the accused was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology last week for cheating and a probe is underway to nab him.