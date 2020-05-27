Woman booked for Tik-Tok video in police uniform

In a major embarrassment for the Thane (rural) police, an offence has been registered against a woman (civilian) for posting her Tik-Tok video as she donned the uniform of a police personnel who is said to be attached to the Mira Road police station.

As per law anybody who is not in the police force, but dons a service uniform is considered a serious offence. The policeman whose uniform was allegedly used by the woman to shoot the video is also under the scanner of investigations. The action followed after a local news channel aired the news on YouTube in which the woman donning a police uniform is seen singing Bollywood numbers inside a car which is said to be parked in the Mira Road area.

As per the FIR registered at the Mira Road police station, the woman has been identified as –Alisha Shaikh and the video had been uploaded on Tik-Tok from an id which is dissimilar to her name.

The video had gone viral on various social media platforms. A case under section 416 of the IPC for cheating by personation and under the relevant sections of the Maharashtra Village Police Act- 1967 has been registered against the woman at the Mira Road police station. Further investigations were underway.

As the entire country expresses gratitude to the police personnel for their relentless battle against coronavirus, some cops have been embarrassing the entire force with their irresponsible behavior.