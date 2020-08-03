Woman booked for forging HC order denied pre-arrest bail

A 54-year-old woman, booked for fabricating a stay order of the Bombay High Court order to prevent a property from being seized, has been denied anticipatory bail by a sessions court.

The complaint against Jayashree Parekh, her husband Vasant Parekh - a Pune-based businessman, their son Vipul and an advocate was registered upon an order of the Bombay High Court in February this year. The forgery was done to prevent the attachment of a property after defaulting on a loan of Rs. 2 crore from Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd. The Deputy Registrar of the HC filed the complaint of cheating and forgery on the family in which they are accused of conniving with their advocate and getting an order typed by a typist as purportedly passed by Justice GS Patel. The order dated Dec 1, 2019 states there is an ‘interim injuction’ until Feb 6, 2020. Using the fake order which states there is a stay on the attachment of their property, they had prevented officials from seizing it.

The woman had sought protection from arrest telling the court in her plea that she had only studied up to 12th std and was falsely implicated in the case. Her husband was already in jail and a chargesheet had been filed by the police against the co-accused.

The court noted in its order denying her anticipatory bail that the statement of her son shows that she and her husband had been to their advocate on the day that the fabrication took place. Further, she had herself paid the legal fees to the advocate from her own account.

Additional Sessions Judge Prashant Rajvaidya while rejecting the plea said that the nature of the offence is serious as there are allegations of preparation of false and fabricated interim stay order of the High Court. It also observed that the woman is one of the beneficiaries of the act.