Woman alleges harassment as tantrik performs rituals on her naked body

Kalyan: The Shantinagar police booked a case against three people, including the husband, father-in-law and a tantrik under the anti-superstition law after a lady was forced to approach the tantrik, who was alleged of having ghost inside her body.

The police said that the incident took place at Jaitunpura area in Gaibinagar, Bhiwandi. A case booked against her husband Faijurrahman Ansari, father-in-law Alimullah Ansari and Tufail Ansari who is a tantrik.

“We recorded the statements of the victim and on Wednesday, registered a case under the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013,” said the police.

The victim in her statement to the police said that her husband and father-in-law, used to regulary take her to a tantrik’s resident situated at Gaibinagar, Bhiwandi from July 3 to July 6 at midnight, claiming that the tantrik would rid her of evil spirit.

Once they were at the tantrik’s resident, the father-in-law would insist her to undress and would lock the door while the tantrik would perform ritual on her naked body using lots of incense sticks which would choke the house with smoke. The tantrik had also forced the woman to cut her hair, said the police.

After the incident, the woman was harassed on daily basis by her husband and father-in-law due to which she approached the police and filed a case against them.

Kiran Kabadi, police inspector, Shantinagar police said, “We are still verifying claims of a 27-year-old victim that the accused husband and father-in-law suspected her of having evil spirit.

“We have booked a case against them, not arrested anyone. We will first gather evidence and would later arrest them,” said the police.