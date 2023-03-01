e-Paper Get App
Woman accuses TC of outraging her modesty in Nagpur-Mumbai Duronto Express

Kamal MishraUpdated: Wednesday, March 01, 2023, 10:50 PM IST
Woman accuses TC of outraging her modesty in Nagpur-Mumbai Duronto Express | Photo: Representative Image

A 25-year-old woman alleged that a Central Railway ticket checker (TC) outraged her modesty while travelling by Nagpur-Mumbai Duronto Express. The woman was travelling in the AC coach from Nagpur towards CSMT on Monday without a confirmed ticket. On showing the unreserved ticket to the TC, she was allowed to sit in a vacant seat. Around 9.15pm, when she was sleeping, TC touched her leg to wake her up. Confirming the matter, CSMT GRP Inspector Sachin More said that a case has been registered and further probe is underway.

