Woman accuses TC of outraging her modesty in Nagpur-Mumbai Duronto Express

A 25-year-old woman alleged that a Central Railway ticket checker (TC) outraged her modesty while travelling by Nagpur-Mumbai Duronto Express. The woman was travelling in the AC coach from Nagpur towards CSMT on Monday without a confirmed ticket. On showing the unreserved ticket to the TC, she was allowed to sit in a vacant seat. Around 9.15pm, when she was sleeping, TC touched her leg to wake her up. Confirming the matter, CSMT GRP Inspector Sachin More said that a case has been registered and further probe is underway.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)