Woman accuses film make-up artist of threatening her

A 36-year-old hair stylist has approached Mumbai police alleging that a senior make-up artist has threatened and abused her over phone, an official said on Monday.

She said the make-up artist had threatened and abused her seven to eight times on a Whatsapp group of industry professionals, a charge denied by the latter who claimed that the woman started the fight on the chat group, adding that the allegations were false.

Senior Inspector Parmeshwar Ganame of DN Nagar police station said the complaint was being looked into.