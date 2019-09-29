Without waiting for seat-sharing formula, Shiv Sena announced 9 candidates

Mumbai: The much-awaited BJP and Shiv Sena seat-sharing deal is expected to be announced on Monday. While CM Fadnavis spent his Sunday in New Delhi to finalise the names of party candidates, Sena distributed AB forms to its nine candidates without waiting for formal announcement.

The list of nine candidates made it clear that the BJP has sacrificed Shirur Assembly constituency in Pune to Shiv Sena which BJP's Baburao Pacharne won in the 2014 election. The Shiv Sena has announced candidature of Ulhas Patil from Shirur.

Most of the nine candidates contested last assembly election on a Sena ticket and won.

The countdown for official announcement of seat-sharing agreement has now expedited. CM Fadnavis and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray are expected to announce the formula on Monday.

Breaking its convention of announcing candidates in its mouthpiece for the upcoming election, Thackerey distributed nomination forms to its candidates on Sunday, without waiting for formal announcements of alliance. The party gave out Form A and Form B, which confirms the candidate's nomination from the party to the returning

Minister of state for home and sitting legislator Deepak Kesarkar will contest from Sawantwadi in Konkan's Sindhudurg. They have given a chance to six more candidates from Kolhapur. Of them, sitting legislators Rajesh Kshirsagar from Kolhapur North, Chandradeep Narake from Karveer, Sujeet Minchekar from Hatkanangale, Satyajeet Patil from Shahuwadi, Prakash Abitkar from Radhanagari and Sanjay Baba Gadge who unsuccessfully contested the last election from Kagal were given another chance to contest the election. Sagram Kupekar will be for the first-time candidate from Chandgad constituency from Sena. In 2014, he contested this seat on Jan Surajya Party ticket and got more than 25,000 votes.

The Sena has decided to repeat its senior legislator Sanjay Shirsat from Aurangabad.