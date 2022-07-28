e-Paper Get App

Withdrawal of agitation cases: Mira Bhayandar BJP welcomes move by state govt

Thousands of offenders of Covid restrictions were booked under section 188 of the IPC and disaster management act for disobedience

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Thursday, July 28, 2022, 06:55 PM IST
Leader of house in the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC)- Prashant Dalvi (BJP) | Photo: File

The Mira Bhayandar unit of the BJP has welcomed the decision taken by the state government to withdraw all the cases up to March 2022 in political and social agitations in connection with Ganesh Utsav and Dahi Handi and also for violating Covid restrictions during the pandemic.

Leader of house in the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC)- Prashant Dalvi (BJP) was one of the first few who had written to the chief minister and deputy chief minister seeking withdrawal of cases lodged at various police stations on the instance of the erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government against their party cadre who took part in various political and social agitations in the twin city.

"We are thankful to our chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis for taking cognizance of our request," said Dalvi.

Apart from cases related to political agitations and festival celebrations, thousands of offenders of Covid restrictions were booked under section 188 of the IPC and disaster management act for disobedience to an order lawfully promulgated by a public servant.

