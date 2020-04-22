With wine shops closed in Maharashtra, two held for brewing illicit hooch in Panvel

Panvel City Police destroyed around 300 liters of alcohol and seven liters of country-made liquor in the wee hours of Wednesday and arrested two persons who were brewing the illicit hooch in a chawl in Pethgaon in Panvel. This is the second action within the week.

Police said that spurious liquor and other materials like alcohol, cooking gas cylinder and Rs. 17,300 were seized.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided the spot around 2.30 am on Wednesday in a chawl in Pethgaon in Panvel, where liquor was being manufactured in a two-room house.

Since the lockdown, this is the third crackdown on the illegal trade of liquor. The Police had destroyed around 810 liters of country-made liquor in Panvel last week and arrested three persons who were brewing the illicit hooch along the railway track in Ursali village in Panvel. Police said that spurious liquor worth Rs 28,000 was destroyed and materials worth Rs 1,000 seized.

Earlier, police had raided six bars and restaurants and seized Indian-made foreign liquor worth Rs 1.55 lakh and arrested 23 people.

The two arrested have been identified as Anant Balakrishna Surte, 57, and Dancer Chhotu Rathod, 38, both are residents of Pethgaon in Panvel.

A senior official from Panvel City police station said that there is a prohibition on the sale of liquor. The arrested men were booked under sections 188, 269, 270, 271 and 290 of IPC 2, 3 and 4 of Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, and several sections of the Bombay Prohibition Act, 1949. They were released on bail.