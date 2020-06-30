With rise in fire incidents in Mumbai, BMC assigns ward wise responsibilities to fire officers in various zones

Mumbai has a web of high-rises in the city and suburbs, which includes both residential and commercial establishments. And, recent fire incidents have once again raised questions about fire safety in Mumbai.

Given the recent rise of fire incidents, the BMC has assigned ward wise responsibilities to fire officers in various zones. "It has been informed by Ch.Eng.(D.P.) that the Auto DCR process for C.F.O. N.O.C., Compliance is time consuming & it takes more time than stipulated under E.O. D.B. For smooth functioning of online approvals, compliance under Auto DCR following ward wise changes are done," BMC said in a statement.

These officers will be responsible for managing fire incidents. Further, they won't need to wait for an approval to attend to such incidents from the Chief Fire Officer (CFO). This will help in curbing the spread of fire, property damage and more.

Following is the list of officers:

1. P.S. RAHANGDALE, Overall Supervision

2. H.D. PARAB, Ward: A, B, C, D, E

3. A.J.MISHRA, Ward: A,B

4. S.D. SAWANT, Ward: C,D

5. H.R.SHETTY, Ward: E

6. BHOR RD, Ward: E

7. GHADIGAONKAR KD, Ward: A

8. BHOSALE RV, Ward: D

9. YADAV KR, Ward: B,C

10. K.V. HIWRALE, Ward: G/N, G/S, F/N, F/S

11. A.V. PARAB, Ward: G/S, G/N

12. A.H. SAWANT, Ward: F/N, F/S

13. MAYEKAR V D, Ward: F/N

14. DONDE MN, Ward: F/S

15. PATIL D S, Ward: G/S, G/N

16. S.Y. MANJREKAR, Ward: H/E, H/W K/E KNV

17. R.N. AMBULGEKAR, Ward: H/E, H/V, P/S

18. D.K. GHOSH, Ward: K/E, E/W, P/N

19. E.B. MATALE, Ward: K/E

20. S.K. BANDGAR, Ward: K/W

21. P.R. PARULEKAR, Ward: H/W, H/E

22. A.V. BANGAR, Ward: P/S, P/N, R/C R/S, R/N

23. S.B. KARADE, Ward: R/N, R/C, R/S

24. M.V. SAWANT, Ward: P/N

25. P.D. SANDIKAR, Ward: P/S

26. S.G. JAYBHAYE, Ward: R/C, R/S, R/N

27. Y.R.JADHAV, Ward: M/E, M/W, L

28. H.V. GIRKAR, Ward: M/E, M/W, L

29. GHADGE RB, Ward: M/E, M/W, L

30. V.N. PANIGRAHI, Ward: N, S, T

31. K.F. D'SOUZA, Ward: N, S, T

32. MAINKAR VM, Ward: N, S,T

On June 25, fires were reported at three commercial establishments in Mumbai, including the office of the Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait at Nariman Point. There was no casualty, but a fire officer fainted while trying to douse the flames in one of the premises.

Around 5.15 am, a major blaze erupted in the office and server room of the Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait located on the ground floor of the 15-storey Jolly Maker Chamber 2 building at Nariman Point in South Mumbai.