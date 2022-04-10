With over Rs 600 cr taxes flowing into coffers, Thane Municipal Corporation lauds its inspectors

For the financial year 2021-22, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) succeeded in collecting the property and water taxes amounting to Rs 613.92 crore, which is more than 83 per cent of the target set by the civic body.

To verbally pat the backs of tax inspectors and ward officers, because of whom the whopping amount could be collected, TMC additional commissioner, Sanjay Herwade, held a meeting on April 7 at the Narendra Ballal Hall.

Along with appreciation for those who met the target, Herwade warned of stern action against those officials who lagged behind in collection. The formal gathering also discussed the recovery planning for the 2022-23 fiscal. Asking to switch to aggressive mode against wilful defaulters, Herwade asked the assistant commissioners and tax collectors to start recovery of dues by April 26 so as to ensure 100 per cent tax collections.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 08:51 AM IST