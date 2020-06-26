With over 4.8K cases in a day, Maharashtra touches new high

The number of new corona cases in the state breached the 4,000-mark after hovering close to it for the last five days. There were 4,841 new corona cases (including 192 deaths) recorded on Thursday, the highest single-day spike so far, taking the overall count to 1,47,741, with 6,931 deaths. Health experts have attributed this surge to the lockdown relaxation and increased Covid testing daily.

“Forty-eight of the 192 deaths occurred in the last 48 hours, while the remaining 83 had occurred in the last three months and were updated in the progressive count on Thursday.These include 40 deaths in Mumbai, 31 in Thane, four each in Palghar, Solapur and one each in Malegaon, Yavatmal, Jalgaon and Pune,” said an official.

State Surveillance Officer Dr Pradip Awate said cases had increased because of increased testing, but their growth rate had reduced to 3 per cent, from the 17 per cent recorded in April-May. “We now have 104 testing labs and daily testing has increased to 18,000 from the earlier 14,000. This is why numbers have increased. Lockdown relaxation is another important factor in this rise,” he said.

According to the public health department of the BMC, there were 1,365 corona cases and 98 deaths in the city on Thursday , bringing the total count to 70,990, with 4,060 deaths until now.

“Fifty-eight of the 90 deaths occurred in the last 48 hours, while 40 were from the previous period. However, 69 patients had comorbidities,” said Dr Daksha Shah, executive health officer, BMC. Meanwhile, on Thursday, 790 people with suspected Covid symptoms were admitted to various government centres in Mumbai.

Currently, there are 104 laboratories for Covid diagnosis in the state – 61 government and 43 private. Of the 8,48,026 laboratory samples, 1,47,740 have been tested positive (17.42%) for Covid-19 until Thursday. Currently, 5,56,428 people are in home quarantine and 33,952 in institutional quarantine.