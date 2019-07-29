With launch of AMBIS, Maharashtra cops hope to improve crime detection rate

Mumbai: A special digitised policing system to identify and track down criminals was launched in Mumbai on Monday on a pilot basis and is set to be expanded to rest of Maharashtra.

Launching the Automated Multi-modal Biometric Identification System (AMBIS) at the new police administration building in CP Compound here, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis termed it as the "google" of Maharashtra Police which will go a long way in crime detection.

"This technology will make it easy to track a criminal who is on police record, which will eventually increase the rates of crime detection and conviction," the chief minister said.

Under AMBIS, a digital database of criminals consisting of their finger prints, irises, palms and facial features will be prepared, which will help tracking a criminal having a single crime record. The system is said to be first-of-its-kind in the country and Maharashtra.

"With the help of modern technology like CCTV, CCTNS and AMBIS at their disposal, police will be able to keep the city safe and detect serious crimes effectively," the chief minister said, adding that AMBIS will be rolled out across the state in the next few days.

The chief minister, who also heads Home ministry, also said a database of at least 6.5 lakh fingerprints and around 10,000 "chance records" has been digitised, leading to detection of 85 serious offences in a day.

Fadnavis also kicked off "Rakshak hain hum" campaign of Mumbai Police, which is aimed at instilling confidence in Mumbaikars that police are committed to their safety and security.