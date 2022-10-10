e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiWith an eye on World Cup, Sharad Pawar and Ashish Shelar form alliance to win Mumbai Cricket Association poll

With an eye on World Cup, Sharad Pawar and Ashish Shelar form alliance to win Mumbai Cricket Association poll

From the Sharad Pawar-Ashish Shelar group, Shelar is contesting for the post of MCA president against the veteran cricketer Sandeep Patil.

Sanjay JogUpdated: Monday, October 10, 2022, 09:48 PM IST
article-image
Sharad Pawar and Ashish Shelar |
As the saying goes everything is fair in love and politics, the arch rivals in Maharashtra, NCP and BJP have for a change joined hands together in the crucial Mumbai Cricket Association elections. NCP President and former ICC chief Sharad Pawar and Mumbai BJP unit chief Ashish Shelar have formed a panel with a resolve to gain a majority in the cricket body with an eye on upcoming World Cup matches. The elections will be held in a few days. However, the Pawar-Shelar panel has already launched a massive campaign.

From the Sharad Pawar-Ashish Shelar group, Shelar is contesting for the post of MCA president against the veteran cricketer Sandeep Patil. Shelar on Monday held a marathon meeting with Pawar to decide the poll strategy. The alliance between Pawar and Shelar raised eyebrows in state politics as they were engaged in a war of words especially after the collapse of the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government and the formation of Shinde-Fadnavis government in Maharashtra.

Interestingly, a leading industrialist Amol Kale, who is close to the BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has been fielded by the group for the post of Vice President. The other candidates include Ajinkya Naik (secretary), Deepak Patil (joint secretary) and Arman Naik (treasurer).

article-image

The candidates for MCA’s Apex Council members consist of former NCP minister Jitendra Awhad, Gaurav Payade, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray’s close confidant Milind Narvekar, Khodabhai Yezgiri, Suraj Samant, Nilesh Bhosale and Deepen Mistry. Shelar will decide other nominees.

The group has fielded Vihang Sarnaik, who is the son of Shinde camp legislator Pratap Sarnaik for the post of Chairman of Mumbai Premier League T20 and Ganesh Iyer for the vice chairman’s post. A list of the panel was released with the signatures of Pawar and Shelar.

Sources said that the Pawar-Shelar panel plans to assume power in the Mumbai Cricket Association so that World Cup matches can be played in Mumbai. The World Cup final match was held at Wankhede Stadium in 2011.

Pawar had previously held the post of MCA president while Vijay Patil was heading the cricket body in the last term.

article-image

