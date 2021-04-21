With 568 COVID-19 deaths, Maharashtra records highest single-day fatality count ever; 67,468 new cases

With 568 COVID-19 deaths, Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded the highest single-day fatality count since the pandemic outbreak. The previous highest single-day fatality count was 503, which was recorded on April 18.

Besides, 67,468 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the day. This is the second-highest single-day surge since the beginning of the pandemic last year. The highest single-day surge of 68,631 cases, was also recorded on April 18.

54,985 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 32,68,449. The recovery rate in the state stands at 81.15%.

Currently, 39,15,292 people are in home quarantine and 28,384 people are in institutional quarantine.

The total number of active cases in Maharashtra is 6,95,747.