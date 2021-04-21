With 568 COVID-19 deaths, Maharashtra records highest single-day fatality count ever; 67,468 new cases

With 568 COVID-19 deaths, Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded the highest single-day fatality count since the pandemic outbreak. The previous highest single-day fatality count was 503, which was recorded on April 18.
Besides, 67,468 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the day. This is the second-highest single-day surge since the beginning of the pandemic last year. The highest single-day surge of 68,631 cases, was also recorded on April 18.
54,985 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 32,68,449. The recovery rate in the state stands at 81.15%.
Currently, 39,15,292 people are in home quarantine and 28,384 people are in institutional quarantine.
The total number of active cases in Maharashtra is 6,95,747.
The Mumbai circle --which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 16,491 new cases on Wednesday.
The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 11,578 fresh COVID-19 cases.
The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 13,962 new cases.
The Kolhapur circle reported 2445 new cases, Aurangabad circle 3145, Latur circle 4740, Akola circle 2760, and Nagpur circle recorded 12347 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said that the state needs 500 metric tonnes of oxygen from other states. At present 1,250 metric tonnes of oxygen is being produced in the state and about 300 metric tonnes of oxygen is being supplied from other states, he said. He added that a request has been made to the Central government to supply about 500 metric tonnes of oxygen from other states in view of the growing demand.
"At present there are 6 lakh 85 thousand active COVID-19 patients in the state. It is estimated that about 10 to 15 per cent of these patients may require oxygen. The state currently produces 1,250 metric tonnes of oxygen, which is used exclusively for medical purposes. Apart from that, about 300 metric tonnes of oxygen is being supplied to Maharashtra from Jamnagar, Bhilai and Bhillari. A request has been made to the Central Government to increase it further to 500 metric tonnes," Tope said.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)