With 46 new +ve cases, MBMC zooms closer to 1,000 mark

With 46 more people testing positive, the total number of cumulative positive cases in the twin city zoomed closer to the 1,000 mark on Friday. With the latest additions, the total number of Covid-19 positive cases registered by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has climbed to 903.

Further escalating worries for the MBMC’s health department, 30 out of the 46 positive cases are unlinked and have been reported from new areas and only sixteen new patients are those who were in close contact of those who had tested positive earlier.

On a brighter note 40 patients recovered and were discharged from the designated Covid-19 hospital. With this a total of 568 people have so far recovered from the virus pulling down the number of active cases to 287.

Unfortunately, four more people succumbed while undergoing treatment for the infection, as the death toll climbed to 48 on Wednesday. According to official information on Covid-19 tests, the MBMC had conducted 3,378 swab tests till Friday. Among these, 2,176 persons tested negative, 903 persons tested positive even as reports of 299 persons were still awaited.