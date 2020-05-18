With 46 million jobs at stake, retail industry demands working capital

MUMBAI: While expressing reservations about the package announced by the central government, the retail industry has demanded working capital. The package will not help us immediately and may push 46 million people to joblessness, the Retailers Association has warned.

“Retailers need working capital in their hands to retain employment. Lack of support will result in closure of businesses and will jeopardise the livelihoods and jobs of 46 million direct employees, out of which 20 million work in non-essential retail.

With no income and zero support from the government, the industry doesn’t have the ability to support them. This will lead to a massive slowdown in consumption that will further harm the economy and the country,” said Kumar Rajagopalan, chief executive officer of Retailers Association of India(RAI).