With 303 fresh positive cases in a day, Maha police records highest single-day spike

Over 303 personnel of the Maharashtra police tested positive for coronavirus, recording the highest single-day spike of Covid-19 cases, taking the total number of infected police personnel past the 13,000 mark. The police force has also lost five police personnel on Thursday as well.

With the addition of 303 new cases, the total number of police personnel so far infected with the virus has reached 13,180 mark. Of the total positive cases, 10,655 have recovered so far while 2,389 are currently under treatment at various hospitals across the state.

Out of the five deaths reported on Thursday three were from Mumbai police alone. Police Inspector from Mulund police station, Vishwanath Tambe, 54, Police Sub Inspector, Vinayak Babar, 36 from Deonar police station and 52-year-old head constable Ravikant Salunkhe of Cuffe Parade police station succumbed to Covid-19 on Thursday.

A police naik Shrikant Wagh of Kalwa police station of Thane police and a head constable Gajendra Kamble of Rasayni police station of Raigad district were the fourth and fifth deaths reported respectively.