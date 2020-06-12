With 145 new cases, MBMC sees highest single-day jump

The coronagraph of the twin-city has reached alarming levels. From 1,1193 on Wednesday, the number of Covid-19 positive cases has surged to 1,338 on Thursday-the highest increase of 145 cases registered by the civic body within a span of less than 24 hours. Moreover four more deaths were reported, taking the number of casualties to 71. Till now, the highest single day increase was limited to 92 cases, which had been reported on 9 June. 383 cases have been reported in just four days.

According to official information on Covid-19 tests, the MBMC had conducted 4,221 swab tests till Tuesday. Among these, 2,691 persons tested negative, 1,338 persons tested positive even as reports of 192 persons were still awaited from the designated laboratories.

54 out of the 145 patients who tested positive were unlinked and were reported from new areas, while 91 were contact cases of those who had earlier tested positive for Covid-19. Today, 59 cases were reported from Mira Road followed by 44 and 42 from the east and west sides of Bhayandar respectively. 23 people recovered and we're discharged from hospitals pulling down the number of active cases to 568.