Wish I was as smart as you: Kangana Ranaut taunts Urmila Matondkar

After a lull, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has found another target in actress Urmila Matondkar. The trigger for the war of words between the two actresses was the purchase of an office at Linking Road for a sum of Rs 3.75 crore by the Rangeela star, who has recently joined the ruling Shiv Sena.

Kangana, in a tweet, shared a screenshot of a report that claimed Matondkar had bought the office for over Rs 3 crore "weeks after joining Shiv Sena". Kangana said Congress, Shiv Sena's ally in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, was trying to demolish her house and took a swipe at Matondkar for being "smart" enough to maintain good relations with her former political party.

"Dear @UrmilaMatondkar ji, the houses that I built from my hard earned money are being demolished by Congress. By impressing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), I have only gotten 25 to 30 legal cases against me. "I wish I was as smart as you and would've kept Congress happy. How foolish of me, no?" the Queen star said in her tweet.

However, Urmila strongly retorted Ranaut’s dig at the purchase. She said she had bought a new office with her hard-earned money. Matondkar shared a video on Twitter tagging Ranaut and asked her to fix up a meeting where she would be present with all documents as fair proof.

"It has proof how I bought the flat in 2011 with my own hard earned money after working for nearly 25 years to 30 years. The document has papers of the sale of the flat in the first week of March. It also has papers of how I bought the office with that money, which I had earned through my hard work. The flat that I had bought was way before I entered politics," she said in the video.

Matondkar also took a dig at the Y-plus category security given to Ranaut "against the money of crores of tax paying citizens".

In September 2020, Ranaut was given Y-plus category security by the Ministry of Home Affairs amidst controversy over her comment that she feared Mumbai Police.

Matondkar, who has been nominated by Shiv Sena to the legislative council from the governor’s quota, also asked the actor to present a list of people from the industry, who she had claimed were involved in drugs.

"You had promised them (the government) that you have names of several people you wish to give to the Narcotics Control Bureau to fight the drug menace. I request you to please bring that list. I'll be waiting for your answer," she added.

Earlier, Ranaut had called Matondkar a "soft porn star", after the latter criticised her claims about nepotism in the industry and Bollywood being riddled with a drug problem.