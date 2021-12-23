Winter session: Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik seeks govt's attention on environmental destruction

In a significant move, Shiv Sena legislator Pratap Sarnaik who represents the Owala-Majiwada constituency has requested the speaker of the legislative assembly to consider calling attention motion which he has moved as a matter of urgent public importance.

The week-long winter session of the state legislative assembly has started off on Wednesday (22 December). Apart from raising serious concerns over the massive destruction of mangroves in the eco-sensitive areas due to rampant construction works by private entities and even contractors deployed by various government agencies who have illegally built toilets and other structures in blatant violation of the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) guidelines, Sarnaik has also highlighted the menace of illegally operating stone quarries and ready-mix plants which had become a major source of pollution leading to a health hazard for people especially children and senior citizens living in the region.

The proposed calling attention motion also speaks about inaction of the authorities against some individuals who have multiple cases related to destruction of the environment registered against them at different police stations in the twin-city. It has been alleged that several construction projects in the eco-sensitive zones had been undertaken sans environment clearance from the government authorities. People including politicians, contractors, developers, builders and even senior municipal officers have been booked by the local police in dozens of cases involving destruction of the environment.

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 06:13 PM IST